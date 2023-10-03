 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'frustrated' lover as Harry wants his 'life back'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Meghan Markle frustrated lover as Harry wants his life back

Meghan Markle is seemingly frustrated with Prince Harry’s inclination towards his past.

The Duchess of Sussex does not want the Duke to go back to his old ways in his new life in America.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman tells OK!: "Meghan is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back.

"Meghan loves Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him."

He added: "And she's quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects.

"People are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to undesirable media attention."

Speaking about Harry, Mr Boardman adds: "[Harry] appears to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent UK residence."

"During his visits to London, he typically resides in hotels and avoids public appearances. Undoubtedly, Prince Harry longs for his old friendships,” he notes.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s future is ‘at stake’: ‘Can she run the world & sell matcha kits?’

Meghan Markle’s future is ‘at stake’: ‘Can she run the world & sell matcha kits?’
Angelina Jolie gets huge shout-out for Afghan women's support

Angelina Jolie gets huge shout-out for Afghan women's support
King Charles told his 'priority' is 'duty', not Prince Harry video

King Charles told his 'priority' is 'duty', not Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed

Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed
Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘cured’ cancer: ‘Why so much adoration?’

Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘cured’ cancer: ‘Why so much adoration?’
Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’

Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’
Gwyneth Paltrow green lights ex Brad Pitt’s luxury grape-based skincare line

Gwyneth Paltrow green lights ex Brad Pitt’s luxury grape-based skincare line

Travis Kelce's Instagram followers increase as he starts 'dating' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's Instagram followers increase as he starts 'dating' Taylor Swift

Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcom McRae in lavish Venice wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcom McRae in lavish Venice wedding

Prince Harry is no longer feeling the ‘sting’ of royal fans video

Prince Harry is no longer feeling the ‘sting’ of royal fans
Sia debuts perfectly done facelift at Daytime Beauty Awards

Sia debuts perfectly done facelift at Daytime Beauty Awards
Meghan Markle falls victim to disinformation video

Meghan Markle falls victim to disinformation