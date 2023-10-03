Meghan Markle 'frustrated' lover as Harry wants his 'life back'

Meghan Markle is seemingly frustrated with Prince Harry’s inclination towards his past.

The Duchess of Sussex does not want the Duke to go back to his old ways in his new life in America.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman tells OK!: "Meghan is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back.

"Meghan loves Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him."

He added: "And she's quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects.

"People are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to undesirable media attention."

Speaking about Harry, Mr Boardman adds: "[Harry] appears to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent UK residence."

"During his visits to London, he typically resides in hotels and avoids public appearances. Undoubtedly, Prince Harry longs for his old friendships,” he notes.