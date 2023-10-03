Oprah Winfrey talks about 'stigma' surrounded by weighing 327 lbs

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about the discrepancies she has had to face for being over weight.

Speaking on Oprah Daily’s "The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight," the TV presenter revealed that she struggled a lot due to body image issues.

During the panel, Winfrey told: "You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 lbs. I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years."

"You all have watched me diet and diet and diet," she continued, before noting that it's "a recurring thing because my body always seems to want to go back to a certain weight."

Winfrey added: "This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever."

"And all of us who’ve lived it know that people treat you differently, they just do," she continued.

"It’s that thing where people are like, 'Let me show you the gloves. Would you like to look at the handbags? Because we know that there’s nothing in here for you,' " she said. "There is a condescension. There is stigma."