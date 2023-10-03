 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey talks about 'stigma' surrounded by weighing 327 lbs

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Oprah Winfrey talks about stigma surrounded by weighing 327 lbs

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about the discrepancies she has had to face for being over weight.

Speaking on Oprah Daily’s "The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight," the TV presenter revealed that she struggled a lot due to body image issues.

During the panel, Winfrey told: "You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 lbs. I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years."

"You all have watched me diet and diet and diet," she continued, before noting that it's "a recurring thing because my body always seems to want to go back to a certain weight."

Winfrey added: "This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever."

"And all of us who’ve lived it know that people treat you differently, they just do," she continued.

"It’s that thing where people are like, 'Let me show you the gloves. Would you like to look at the handbags? Because we know that there’s nothing in here for you,' " she said. "There is a condescension. There is stigma."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'script learning tricks' would help her get into US politics

Meghan Markle 'script learning tricks' would help her get into US politics
Jimmy Butler 'plans' three country music albums as career rockets

Jimmy Butler 'plans' three country music albums as career rockets

Prince William told Prince Harry to keep 'lust' in check before Meghan wedding video

Prince William told Prince Harry to keep 'lust' in check before Meghan wedding
Prince William, Kate Middleton to do 'PR heavy lifting' with joint visits

Prince William, Kate Middleton to do 'PR heavy lifting' with joint visits
Mariah Carey treats fans with 2023 Christmas Tour announcement

Mariah Carey treats fans with 2023 Christmas Tour announcement
Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges one step away from their baby no.1

Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges one step away from their baby no.1
Meghan Markle’s future is ‘at stake’: ‘Can she run the world & sell matcha kits?’

Meghan Markle’s future is ‘at stake’: ‘Can she run the world & sell matcha kits?’
Angelina Jolie gets huge shout-out for supporting Afghan women

Angelina Jolie gets huge shout-out for supporting Afghan women
Meghan Markle 'frustrated' lover as Harry wants his 'life back' video

Meghan Markle 'frustrated' lover as Harry wants his 'life back'
King Charles told his 'priority' is 'duty', not Prince Harry video

King Charles told his 'priority' is 'duty', not Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed

Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed
Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘cured’ cancer: ‘Why so much adoration?’

Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘cured’ cancer: ‘Why so much adoration?’