Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Mariah Carey treats fans with 2023 Christmas Tour announcement

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Mariah Carey fans are excited as the pop star announced the One And All Tour, which is set to start in November and conclude near Christmas.

Taking to Twitter, now X, the Queen of Christmas, said, “Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!” adding, “Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!”

Set to serenade from California’s Yaamava Casino in Highland, the newly-announced tour on Nov 15, backed by Live Nation, has 13 shows with stopovers in Los Angeles, Denver, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, Philadelphia, and will end in New York on Dec, 17 before Christmas.

Last year, the Grammy winner swooned over the Toronto and New York crowd with four Christmas shows—two each in the respective cities.

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old is popularly known for her 1994’s Merry Christmas album and, not to mention, the popstar’s super-hit track All I Want for Christmas Is You broke many records, became the best-selling holiday track by a female singer, raked in over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Expanding on the Christmas theme, Mariah previously recorded a holiday special for Paramount+ and CBS titled Merry Christmas to All! at Big Apple’s Madison Square Garden.

