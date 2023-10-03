Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are NOT dating each other despite rumours: Insider

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemed to be moving forward with their "rumored romance", but an insider has burst the bubble.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source cleared out the air on the Taylor-Travis couple and said, “They are still getting to know each other. It’s nothing too serious. It's more of a hanging out situation."

The insider claimed that the pair is "not dating" yet and said, "Travis is a charming guy, but his main focus during NFL season is on the Chiefs."

The update comes after the Lover hitmaker cheered on Travis for Kansas City Chief's game against the New York Jets on Sunday

She brought her celeb friends, including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, to the game as well.

Moreover, the 33-year-old singer was also spotted hugging Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in the NJ suite.

Another insider told the publication that Donna likes Taylor a lot, “She thinks of her as a very sweet and down to earth person.”

Previously, Travis mentioned in his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights that his friends and family love the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

“It’s awesome how everybody had nothing but great things to say about her,” he remarked after Taylor attended his last game with the Chicago Bears.