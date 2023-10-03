Hugh Jackman ready to mingle amid Deborra-Lee Furness divorce: Source

Hugh Jackman is moving on from his divorce with Deborra-Lee Furness as he is looking for his other half already.

The reports come with the Wolverine star's split from Deborra-Lee after 27 years of marriage. An insider told New Idea magazine that “finding love” is one his biggest priorities now.

The tipster claimed that women are already “lining up” to win Hugh’s heart, “Everyone expects he will remarry fairly quickly. He's such a soft-hearted person and is likely to fall for the first girl who catches his eye.”

Last month, the 54-year-old actor and Deborra announced their shocking split in a statement given to PEOPLE.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple stated.

Moreover, Hugh and Deborra requested for privacy and concluded, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”