Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Khloe Kardashian shares precious moments of son Tatum's milestones

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has once again delighted her fans by sharing precious footage of her growing son, Tatum Thompson. 

In the heartwarming video clips, the 39-year-old proud mother captured her youngster confidently taking his first independent steps and playfully engaging with a babbling fountain.

The adorable videos showcased Tatum's curiosity as he dipped his tiny hand into the fountain, occasionally touching his own face. The attentive mother could be heard cautioning him with a gentle, "No!" as the video came to an abrupt end.

In a follow-up scene, the barefoot Tatum waddled across the stone courtyard, displaying his budding sense of independence and exploration.

Fans got their first glimpses of Tatum in the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's hit series, The Kardashians. The adorable baby was seen joyfully crawling around Khloe's sprawling $17 million Hidden Hills mansion, and in other moments, he was cradled in the loving arms of his father, Tristan, during a family gathering.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed Tatum into their lives on July 28 through a surrogate. Although they are no longer together as a couple, their shared love for their children keeps them united under one roof.

