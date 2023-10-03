 
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet take romance to next level with sweet gesture

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet took their budding romance to the next level as fans spotted the duo wearing matching acessories. 

In a TikTok video, the 26-year-old model was seen wearing the Cartier Love necklace which Timothee often wears around his neck.

Fans are curious if Kylie coincidentally had her own version of the jewelry or if she got a fresh one from the new beau. 

Valued at $3,050, the makeup mogul was seen wearing a similar Cartier accessory throughout the summer as rumors of her romance with Timothee started circulating.

Netizens speculate if the Kardashians star gifted the diamond-encrusted necklace to Chalamet, as she was first seen wearing the Cartier Trinity ring design in June.

The two have been going extremely public with their PDA after they were spotted together at the US Open and a Beyoncé concert previous month, before travelling to Paris together.

