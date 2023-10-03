Brad Pitt still not sure of Ines de Ramon relationship after 1-year romance

File Footage

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon will soon be celebrating their first dating anniversary; however, the Hollywood hunk is still not sure of their romance.



An insider shared insight into how Pitt is navigating relationship with the jewelry designer while also battling heated legal war with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Even though the Fight Club alum’s romance with de Ramon is “stronger than ever,” he is still hesitant whether or not he should introduce his six kids to her.

The source told Us Weekly that Brad Pitt and de Ramon “spend almost all their free time together,” adding that she has “become very close” with actor’s “inner circle of friends.”

They said while “things between them are going great,” Pitt has no intention to arrange a meetup between his new lover and his kids.

“It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step,” the source alleged.

“He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them,” the tipster said of Pitt, who is “happy” with where his and de Ramon’s relationships stands “and isn’t in a rush to push things unless it unfolds organically.”

Despite parting ways from Jolie in 2016 after almost 14-year relationship, he is still fighting with her over the custody of their kids, who have yet to turn 18.

Pitt is a father to three adopted kids with Jolie; Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, and three biological kids, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.