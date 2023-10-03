Jennifer Lopez's plan to appear ‘happy’ with husband Ben Affleck backfires

Jennifer Lopez planned outings with husband Ben Affleck after he attracted backlash over his intimate outing with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Air director was accused of cheating on J.Lo with Garner, a rumour that did not sit well with Lopez and she hatched a plan.

As per Closer Magazine, Lopez “organized” a public outing with Affleck so to tell everyone that they are “happy” in their married life and the infidelity rumours are baseless.

However, her plan backfired when she was spotted looking really "tensed" during a recent outing with Affleck in Los Angeles.

The duo were pictured together driving around in the city. In the images, Affleck could be seen speaking to Lopez, who seemed quite annoyed and serious.

Even though there are no reports about what the two were conversing about, Lopez and Affleck both did not look “happy,” what The Mother star had in mind.

As per The Mirror, Lopez even “grit her teeth and tensed her jaw in frustration” at one time during their “intense” talk in the car.

Meanwhile, the Closer Magazine source also claimed that Lopez wants to go to couple’s therapy so they could deal with the Jennifer Garner situation without it straining their bond.