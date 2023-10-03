 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez's plan to appear ‘happy’ with husband Ben Affleck backfires

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Jennifer Lopezs plan to appear ‘happy’ with husband Ben Affleck backfires
Jennifer Lopez's plan to appear ‘happy’ with husband Ben Affleck backfires

Jennifer Lopez planned outings with husband Ben Affleck after he attracted backlash over his intimate outing with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Air director was accused of cheating on J.Lo with Garner, a rumour that did not sit well with Lopez and she hatched a plan.

As per Closer Magazine, Lopez “organized” a public outing with Affleck so to tell everyone that they are “happy” in their married life and the infidelity rumours are baseless.

However, her plan backfired when she was spotted looking really "tensed" during a recent outing with Affleck in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopezs plan to appear ‘happy’ with husband Ben Affleck backfires

The duo were pictured together driving around in the city. In the images, Affleck could be seen speaking to Lopez, who seemed quite annoyed and serious.

Even though there are no reports about what the two were conversing about, Lopez and Affleck both did not look “happy,” what The Mother star had in mind.

As per The Mirror, Lopez even “grit her teeth and tensed her jaw in frustration” at one time during their “intense” talk in the car.

Meanwhile, the Closer Magazine source also claimed that Lopez wants to go to couple’s therapy so they could deal with the Jennifer Garner situation without it straining their bond. 

More From Entertainment:

Matt Healy makes fresh apology for 'racist impression' of Ice Spice

Matt Healy makes fresh apology for 'racist impression' of Ice Spice
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet take romance to next level with sweet gesture

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet take romance to next level with sweet gesture
Meghan Markle preps to get back at royal family with ‘powerful’ strike

Meghan Markle preps to get back at royal family with ‘powerful’ strike
Sofia Vergara reacts on ex-husband Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O’Connor romance

Sofia Vergara reacts on ex-husband Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O’Connor romance
Brad Pitt still not sure of Ines de Ramon relationship after 1-year romance video

Brad Pitt still not sure of Ines de Ramon relationship after 1-year romance
Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff pay heartfelt tribute to Margaret Qualley: Watch video

Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff pay heartfelt tribute to Margaret Qualley: Watch
Judge rules in favor of Lady Gaga dismissing $500,000 reward claim

Judge rules in favor of Lady Gaga dismissing $500,000 reward claim

Netflix Top 10 most popular films and TV shows in September: Complete List

Netflix Top 10 most popular films and TV shows in September: Complete List

Khloe Kardashian shares precious moments of son Tatum's milestones video

Khloe Kardashian shares precious moments of son Tatum's milestones

Jimmy Butler finally addresses rumours he’s dating Shakira: ‘She’s very, very cool!’

Jimmy Butler finally addresses rumours he’s dating Shakira: ‘She’s very, very cool!’
Tupac Shakur murder suspect made 'disturbing remarks' prior arrest: Sources

Tupac Shakur murder suspect made 'disturbing remarks' prior arrest: Sources

Niall Horan, John Legend get into awkward rift during 'The Voice'

Niall Horan, John Legend get into awkward rift during 'The Voice'