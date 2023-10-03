Spotify chief shares first statement over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s collapsed deal

Streaming giant Spotify chief Daniel Ek has broken his silence over collapsed deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



In an interview with BBC, when journalist Zoe Kleinman asked the Spotify CEO that "You had some big names, you had the Obamas, you had the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—they released 12 podcasts in two and half years. Was that worth £18 million?"

Responding to the question, Daniel EK said, “We thought new innovation was needed to happen here.

"We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues.”

He went on to say, "And the truth of the matter is some of it has worked, some of it hasn't. We're learning from those and we are moving on and we wish all of the ones we didn't renew with the best of success they can have going forward."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their deal with Spotify in December 2020 after they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to US.

The royal couple and the streaming giant ended the deal jointly earlier this year.