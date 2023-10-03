 
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Meghan Markle won’t return to Britain: ‘more established in California’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not return to Britain, a royal expert has claimed saying that she has ‘moved on’ from the Royal Family and is making her own life in California.

Andrew Morton, the author of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, told Fox News Digital, per Daily Express that he does not expect the Duchess of Sussex to return to Britain.

He said about the doting mother of Archie and Lilibet that she is making her own life on the West Coast. "The Royal Family is very much in the rearview mirror of her life. She’s moved on."

The royal author went on to say, "So I think [Meghan and Harry] got their own lives, and they’ve worked it out. And every day that passes, they’re more established in California."

"The state where they live is crowded with billionaires and millionaires. So if they want to raise money for their charities, they’ve picked… very fertile ground. Other royals will envy that they can go to a dinner and raise millions of dollars for their charities. So that’s what they’ll do."

Andrew Morton also disclosed that Meghan is going to start a new, updated version of her website The Tig.

