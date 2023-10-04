 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Anti-monarchy group CEO reacts to Kate Middleton remarks about Prince George exams

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has disclosed that she has been assisting her elder son Prince George with Maths revision ahead of his exams.

The future queen disclosed this while speaking to pupils at Fitzalan High School in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton said, “I've been helping George prepare for his exams coming up, so I know how hard maths can be.”

Speaking about Prince George’s Maths revision, Kate added, “George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says: 'Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.' But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you're on it.”

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson shared Kate Middleton’s video on X, formerly Twitter.

Reacting to it, Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith commented: “Tedious and patronising. George will never have to worry about passing exams, he’ll have everything handed to him on a gold plate.”

