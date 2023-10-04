Britney Spears already working on 'volume 2' of 'The Woman In Me' memoir

File Footage

Britney Spears hinted towards the release of "part two" of her much-awaited memoir The Woman In Me.



With Icona Pop’s Fall in Love playing in the background, Britney took to her Instagram account posting a fun recap of her recent getaway.

In the compilation, the Toxic crooner can be seen riding a horse as well as giving her followers a stunning view of the blue ocean.

Britney wrote in the caption: “Riding ‘n writing!!! All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1!!! #TheWomanInMe.”

In September, a source told Page Six, “It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly.”



The insider added that it is bold of Britney to relive her "intense" past via this book, “You read some of her family history in the book, and you think, ‘Oh my God, that poor girl.”

They further said that Britney’s “family history is a testament to why she is the way she is.”

Britney first talked about her memoir in July, saying, “I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”