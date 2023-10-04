 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William add more worries to Meghan Markle, Harry in US

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to add more worries to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in US with their latest plans.

According to a report by GB News, the future king and queen could plan to expand their charity work to US after the name of their foundation was registered with the country's Patent and Trademark Office.

The publication further reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s campaign in the US following foundation’s registration include 'Earthshot Prize' and Princess Catherine's early childhood initiative, 'Shaping Us'.

Besides this, they could also launch other charity initiatives in future there.

The Prince and Princess of Wales latest US expansion came amid reports that Harry and Meghan’s popularity has plummeted there.

Meghan and Harry moved to US after stepping down as senior working royals back in 2020.

The latest poll for Newsweek last month showed the Duke of Sussex popularity has dropped six points since June, while Meghan's popularity was down eight points in US.

