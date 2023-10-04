 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
King Charles, Prince Andrew reach 'breakthrough' in talks on royal property

King Charles, Prince Andrew reach 'breakthrough' in talks on royal property 

King Charles has allowed Prince Andrew to remain in the Royal Lodge in what a GB News report called a breakthrough in negotiations between the two brothers. 

Citing sources privy to the talks, the report said the bitter feud over the Royal Lodge is not over yet.

The Duke of York fell out of favor with his family after he was caught in a sex scandal.

The sources also dismissed a report that the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth would be allowed to stay indefinitely at his 30-room royal mansion. 

The Duke of York has already spent £200,000 on repairing the roof of the Royal Lodge which was described as an "interim payment" to secure the agreement with the King.

The King and his brother met in August to thrash out the details of the deal according to royal sources.

The Royal Lodge needs urgent repairs and the monarch wanted assurances that Andrew could fund the necessary work before allowing him to remain at the property.

King Charles had been trying to move his brother out of the Royal Lodge and wanted him to move to the smaller Frogmore Castle, the former London home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

