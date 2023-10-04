Princess Beatrice shares personal dyslexia struggle, Eugenie is proud of her

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter Princess Beatrice has made her podcast debut and shared her personal dyslexia struggle in her childhood.



Princess Eugenie’s elder sister appeared on Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking, released on Tuesday, to mark the start of Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Sharing her experience with Dyslexic Thinking expert Kate Griggs, Beatrice told her dyslexia story and how her mother, Sarah Ferguson supported her.

According to a report by Hello magazine, Beatrice was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven.

Beatrice said: "My family and I are incredibly close, so I would say that all throughout our lives, we've been able to go through everything together with humour and with joy.”

Reacting to it, Princess Eugenie shared a clip of Beatrice’s podcast, and said: "So proud of you Beabea.”

She further said, “Amazing work raising awareness for what it's like to be a dyslexic thinker by sharing your own experience. Your thinking has made you into the incredible person you are and inspires me every day."