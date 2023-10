PCB chief Zaka Ashra chairs the meeting with the Middlesex County Cricket Club delegation at the NCA on October 4, 2023. — PCB

Middlesex County Cricket Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andrew Cornish, club's director Alan Coleman and a representative Mohsin Wariach, visited the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on Wednesday.



During the visit, the delegation met the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and other officials of the board, and discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest related to cricket.