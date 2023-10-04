‘Oh my gosh’: Anne Hathaway makes confession about working with Meryl Streep

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep famously starred together in the beloved movie 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Anne Hathaway is all for working with Meryl Streep again. She gushed about the possibility of a reunion with the iconic actress at the premiere of her new film She Came to Me in New York City.

Hathaway famously starred alongside Streep in the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada. The two actresses recently reunited at a gala event.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she gushed, "Oh my gosh, I would love that,” adding, “I wish. I wish. I wish. She's very busy."

During her conversation, Hathaway also emphasized the importance of movies like She Came to Me, which focus on people trying to figure things out, in a culture dominated by superhero and action films.

"We don't get so many movies these days about people just trying to figure things out,” she reflected.

“Normally we get movies about superheroes, and building, and destroying, and rebuilding cities, and doing, and moving through time, which is great and fun... I embrace movies like that, but I want to make sure that movies like this still have a place in our culture, and in our lives, and especially in our theaters."

"I'm just really excited to be part of this one," she added with excitement.