Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Meghan Markle 'ridiculous' reason to keep royal title as 'sense of identity'

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Meghan Markle needs a clear sense of direction when it comes to her career goals.

The Duchess of Sussex, who goes by her royal moniker, is tipped to now join the US politics.

Speaking about it, Professor Pauline Maclaran tells GB News: "To me that indicates she doesn't quite know where she is. She wants to use that title as a status symbol but, for a political route in the US, using a title is really rather ridiculous.

"It shows she wants to keep a foot in both camps. She could have said she was co-founder of Archewell or an actress. The royal title still seems to contribute to her sense of self and identity,” she adds.

"I think it shows she hasn't got a clear direction,” Professor Maclaren advices Meghan.

