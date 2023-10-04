King Charles begged Prince William, Harry not to make his 'final years miserable'

King Charles was forced to launch a warning to fighting sons Prince William and Prince Harry.



His Majesty, who was still the Prince of Wales back in 2021, attended the his father, Prince Philip’s funeral, along with his sons.

When after the service, Harry and William broke into an argument due to their differences, Charles warned his sons: "Please, boys - don't make my final years a misery. Later in the book, Harry also said he was "stopp.”

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry saw William use a "secret code" they had for "times of extreme crisis".

During their argument, William said: "Harold you must listen to me, I just want you to be happy, Harold, I swear, I swear on mummy’s life."

And Harry added: "It stopped me cold, as it was meant to. Not because he'd used it, but because it didn’t work. I simply didn’t believe him." Meanwhile, a friend has claimed that Charles healing his rift with estranged son Harry is not his top priority.

Harry and William only met in public a year later, at Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Windsor.