Travis Kelce picks fault with NFL's Taylor Swift coverage

After 24/7 coverage of Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, the NFL’s tight end equates the extensive NFL broadcast coverage to “overdoing” it.

Appearing on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the latter was asked by his brother about his honest take on the all-out celebrity coverage.

"Let's get to it, is the NFL overdoing it?," the Ohio native throws the question to his brother. "What’s your honest opinion? Take away your feelings for Taylor..."

On board on the issue, the 33-year-old said, "I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think-"

"They're overdoing it," the 35-year-old chimed in, to which the sports star said, "They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it."

The latest remarks come amidst Taylor's entry at the second game of Travis in New Jersey with her celebrity squad, prompting widespread coverage.