Leicester City dominate Preston with 3-0 win to regain Championship summit. Mail Online

Leicester City returned to the top of the Championship with an impressive 3-0 victory over Preston North End.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's brace and Kelechi Iheanacho's goal secured the win for the Foxes, marking their fifth consecutive league triumph this season.



With just 10 matches played, Leicester fans are already optimistic about a return to the Premier League. The Foxes dominated a resilient Preston outfit, who had been unbeaten in their first eight games but now face back-to-back defeats.

Under the leadership of manager Enzo Maresca, Leicester's debut campaign in the Championship has been exceptional, with nine wins and just one loss.

Jamie Vardy's resurgence has added to the team's success, and they are navigating the tough Championship like a seasoned pro.

Leicester displayed control and composure throughout the match, even with all their outfield players positioned in Preston's half. The only missing element was a goal, but supporters had confidence that it would come.

Harry Winks, recruited from Tottenham Hotspur, orchestrated the Foxes' midfield play. Stephy Mavididi and Wilfried Ndidi posed constant threats on the left wing, while James Justin and Abdul Fatawu did the same on the opposite flank. In contrast, Milutin Osmajic was Preston's primary attacking outlet.

Leicester's attacking methods included crosses into the box and intricate passes through the middle. When those tactics didn't yield results, they resorted to long balls for Jamie Vardy. Preston's defense held firm for significant periods before fatiguing.

Dewsbury-Hall's opening goal was denied by a crucial tackle from Liam Lindsay, but he eventually broke through with a pinpoint strike in the 60th minute.

Leicester's strength, highlighted by their bench, showcased the quality gap between Premier League teams dropping to the Championship and EFL sides aiming for a place among England's elite.

A substitute, Iheanacho, sealed the victory with a late goal, while Dewsbury-Hall completed his brace in the 90th minute, securing another routine win for Leicester, solidifying their position as strong contenders for promotion.