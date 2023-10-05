 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles begged Prince William, Harry not to make 'final years miserable'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

King Charles begged Prince William, Harry not to make final years miserable

King Charles was forced to launch a warning to fighting sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

His Majesty, who was still the Prince of Wales back in 2021, attended the his father, Prince Philip’s funeral, along with his sons.

When after the service, Harry and William broke into an argument due to their differences, Charles warned his sons: "Please, boys - don't make my final years a misery. Later in the book, Harry also said he was "stopp.”

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry saw William use a "secret code" they had for "times of extreme crisis".

During their argument, William said: "Harold you must listen to me, I just want you to be happy, Harold, I swear, I swear on mummy’s life."

And Harry added: "It stopped me cold, as it was meant to. Not because he'd used it, but because it didn’t work. I simply didn’t believe him." Meanwhile, a friend has claimed that Charles healing his rift with estranged son Harry is not his top priority.

Harry and William only met in public a year later, at Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Windsor.

More From Entertainment:

What David Beckham said about 'cheating' on Victoria Beckham video

What David Beckham said about 'cheating' on Victoria Beckham
King Charles cannot let Meghan Markle 'hobnob' with celebrities for half year video

King Charles cannot let Meghan Markle 'hobnob' with celebrities for half year
Drew Barrymore's talk show faces writer exodus post-strike

Drew Barrymore's talk show faces writer exodus post-strike
Victoria Beckham spills tea on husband David's affair allegations in Netflix doc video

Victoria Beckham spills tea on husband David's affair allegations in Netflix doc
Prince Harry accused David Beckham of 'ringing journalists' about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accused David Beckham of 'ringing journalists' about Meghan Markle
Olivia Rodrigo spills poetry class magic behind iconic song

Olivia Rodrigo spills poetry class magic behind iconic song
Kate Middleton has Princess Diana's 'honesty': 'Following footsteps' video

Kate Middleton has Princess Diana's 'honesty': 'Following footsteps'
Kim Kardashian plays wing-woman to Adrienne's surrogacy journey video

Kim Kardashian plays wing-woman to Adrienne's surrogacy journey
White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

White House can neither confirm nor deny Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
TikTok rescues Cardi B's outfit mid-flight

TikTok rescues Cardi B's outfit mid-flight
Meghan Markle has ‘no track record’ after ‘up and leaving’ the Royal Family

Meghan Markle has ‘no track record’ after ‘up and leaving’ the Royal Family
Meghan Markle proves competence is an 'afterthought’ to the US

Meghan Markle proves competence is an 'afterthought’ to the US