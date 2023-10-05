 
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Thursday, October 05, 2023

Prince Harry accused David Beckham of ringing journalists about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and David Beckham’s were the dearest of friends before their feud ignited.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, were really fond of David and his wife Victoria Beckham and even invited the couple to their wedding.

When their friendship was at peak in 2018, Meghan often took fashion advice from Victoria.

A source at the time told Vanity Fair: "They get along well and have been in touch recently. Meghan really likes Victoria’s style and was keen to pick her brains about pulling together a working wardrobe."

However, things went haywire when Meghan and Harry left the UK and started doubting their existing friends of leaking their private details.

An insider told The Sun: "Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.

"Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David. He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while,

