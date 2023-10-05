Victoria Beckham spills tea on husband David's affair allegations in Netflix doc

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham's wife, opened up about her husband's alleged love affair in 2003 when two women claimed to have had a relationship with the former soccer star.



In a recently released Netflix documentary, Beckham, Victoria candidly spoke about the incident.

According to Fox News, Victoria confessed to resenting her husband, David Beckham, after the latter was accused of being unfaithful in their marriage in 2003.

She said, "It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life. It felt like the world was against us, and it was the hardest period in our married life."

She continued, "But we were together, we were connected, and we had each other."

David Beckham's former personal secretary Rebecca claimed in 2003 of having a four-month relationship with the football start. Another woman, Sarah Marbeck, claimed that she and David shared explicit text messages for two years and had slept together.

However, the allegations were denied by the former football star at that time. He said, "These are all ludicrous stories, and the simple truth is that I am happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids."

In the new documentary, David said that his relationship with his beloved wife was worth fighting for.

David and Victoria have been happily married for more than two decades. The couple reportedly met for the first time in 1997 and tied the knot in 1999, and share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.