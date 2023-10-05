Kim Kardashian continues to discipline kids on camera

Kim Kardashian continues to discipline her kids on camera

Kim Kardashian has once again made headlines for being a stern mom and channelling discipline into her kids. Last month, she was spotted scolding her son, Saint West, and this time she disciplined her 10-year-old daughter, North West, for interrupting her video clip.



Taking to Instagram, The Kardashians star posted a promotional video clip for her business as she promoted her newly released SKKN Resurfacing Mast and Treatment Brush.

The video clip featured the TV personality going completely make-up-free and demonstrated the use of her new skincare product for her 364 million fans.

She captioned her post, "The @SKKN Resurfacing Mask and Treatment Brush are here. Using a double chemical and enzymatic method, our at-home renewal mask effectively removes dehydrated skin cells from the skin’s surface for an instant post-facial glow."

According to The Blast, after applying the product to her face, Kim declared to wait for 15 minutes before washing it off.



At the 2:25 mark in the video, her daughter, whom she shared with her ex-husband Kanye West, walked in and started dancing in front of the camera, blocking the view of her mother.

Kim can be seen keeping a stern voice as she said, "Northie, C'mon!" North West immediately leaves the room on her mother's instructions.

This comes just weeks after she was seen publicly scolding her son Saint for his inappropriate gestures towards a paparazzi.