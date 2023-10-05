NFL refuses to budge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

NFL is refusing to budge from its coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance after the football star said they might want to take it down a notch.

In a statement to People, the league said they are treating the rumored romance as a “pop-culture” moment.

“It’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” said the NFL.

They continued by saying that most of their content is "focused" on the game, players and a variety of other things going on with it.

NFL defended itself after Travis said in his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights that the league is “overdoing” it with Taylor’s coverage since her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game last month.

“I think it’s fun when they show who is at the game but at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure … especially my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it,” remarked Travis.

To lighten the tension, Jason said that NFL is being this way because they “aren’t used to celebrities coming to the game.”

The argument comes after the Lover hitmaker attended two of Travis’ games in the past few weeks. According to sources privy to People, the pair is getting to know each other and aren’t dating yet.