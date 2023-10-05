 
'Pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian puts forward another diva demand

Kourtney Kardashian has caused frenzy among her family members after putting forward another diva demand in front of them amid pregnancy.

The reality TV star has demanded the Kardashian/Jenner clan to stop speaking to her ex-partner Scott Disick, with whom she shares three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

As per Star Magazine, Kourtney has been telling everyone that there is no space in her life for the Flip It Like Disick star now that she is expecting her baby with Travis Barker.

"She never knew what she was missing until she got together with Travis and can't believe she put up with Scott's BS for so long,” the insider said.

"Now that she's starting a family with Travis, there isn't room for Scott anymore," the source added.

The insider went on to add that the Poosh founder is trying to minimize her contact with Disick while also keeping a close eye on her children.

“They have to continue and see each other when they're picking up the kids or dropping them off. That's all the exposure she wants," the insider shared.

Her latest demand has been really difficult to accept by her sister Khloe Kardashian, who shares a close bond with Disick.

"Kourtney tells them not to invite him over,” the insider said of the famous family, adding, “but they pity him.”

