Thursday, October 05, 2023
Meghan Markle is ‘quite clear’ on Prince Harry’s role but he ‘misses his old life’

File Footage

Prince Harry has allegedly started to ‘miss’ the UK and all that it brought him despite moving away with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has allegedly been trying to lead Prince Harry down the road to self-satisfaction in the US, but he seems to be missing the UK.

These admissions have been brought to light by Mark Boardman.

He shed light into everything during one of his interviews with OK Magazine.

During the course of this chat, he touched base on what the Duke of Sussex seemingly longs for.

In the eyes of Mr Boardman, “[Prince Harry] appears to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent UK residence.”

It has also been further solidified by the fact that, “During his visits to London, he typically resides in hotels and avoids public appearances.”

This allegedly proves, “Undoubtedly, Prince Harry longs for his old friendships.”

“Meghan loves Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him.”

But Meghan Markle on the other hand is “quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects.”

