Prince Harry’s dreams for the UK & US are ‘untenable’ now

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about not thinking Hollywood life is ‘at all tenable’ anymore.



The author of author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn, issued these claims.

He broke all of this down, as part of a warning to the couple.

In the eyes of Mr Quinn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dreams for the US and the UK is ‘untenable’.

Vastly because, “the whole emphasis between King Charles and Prince William is that you cannot go against the late Queen's firm belief that you can't be a part-time royal.”

He also admitted, “You can't hobnob with celebrities in America for six months and then come back here and pick and choose which events you want to be part of.”

Before concluding he also referenced the possibility of future monarchs being ‘ok’ with this arrangement and said, “I don't think Charles and William will agree to that simply because Elizabeth hated the idea.”