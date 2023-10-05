 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s dreams for the UK & US are ‘untenable’ now

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about not thinking Hollywood life is ‘at all tenable’ anymore.

The author of author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn, issued these claims.

He broke all of this down, as part of a warning to the couple.

In the eyes of Mr Quinn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dreams for the US and the UK is ‘untenable’.

Vastly because, “the whole emphasis between King Charles and Prince William is that you cannot go against the late Queen's firm belief that you can't be a part-time royal.”

He also admitted, “You can't hobnob with celebrities in America for six months and then come back here and pick and choose which events you want to be part of.”

Before concluding he also referenced the possibility of future monarchs being ‘ok’ with this arrangement and said, “I don't think Charles and William will agree to that simply because Elizabeth hated the idea.”

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater relationship gets serious update

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater relationship gets serious update
Khloe Kardashian battles overwhelming stress: 'No one warns you about this'

Khloe Kardashian battles overwhelming stress: 'No one warns you about this'
Kate Middleton appears in bandage for the second time in a month

Kate Middleton appears in bandage for the second time in a month

Francia Raisa opens up about 'trauma-bond' friendship with Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa opens up about 'trauma-bond' friendship with Selena Gomez
Netflix announces list of shows getting removed in November: Check Out

Netflix announces list of shows getting removed in November: Check Out
Pete Davidson reclaims spotlight on SNL post Kim Kardashian breakup

Pete Davidson reclaims spotlight on SNL post Kim Kardashian breakup
Kim Kardashian defends Tristan Thompson: 'A really good person and friend'

Kim Kardashian defends Tristan Thompson: 'A really good person and friend'
Meghan Markle is ‘quite clear’ on Prince Harry’s role but he ‘misses his old life’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘quite clear’ on Prince Harry’s role but he ‘misses his old life’
Angelina Jolie takes on fight to get justice for her family amid Brad Pitt war

Angelina Jolie takes on fight to get justice for her family amid Brad Pitt war
Rebecca Loos talks of her ‘strong connection’ with ‘amazing lover’ David Beckham

Rebecca Loos talks of her ‘strong connection’ with ‘amazing lover’ David Beckham
Caitlyn Jenner reveals relationship dynamics with Kris Jenner: 'It's sad' video

Caitlyn Jenner reveals relationship dynamics with Kris Jenner: 'It's sad'
When will Netflix’s Virgin River season 6 part 2 release?

When will Netflix’s Virgin River season 6 part 2 release?