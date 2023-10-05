Russia-Ukraine war: Putin's forces massacre at least 49 civilians in Kharkiv market, cafe

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Hroza, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 5, 2023.—Reuters

President Zelenskiy denounces "Russian terror".

A large number of civilians were present at attack site.

A Russian attack in northeastern Ukraine has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 49 lives, including that of a six-year-old boy, according to Ukrainian officials.

The incident occurred in the village of Hroza in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv, Kharkiv region, at approximately 13:15 (10:15 GMT) on Thursday.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov reported that a cafe and a grocery store were targeted in the attack, and at the time, there were many civilians present.

Rescue efforts are currently underway at the scene, with footage showing brave rescue workers navigating through smouldering debris. Among the wreckage, bodies were found alongside shattered concrete and twisted metal.

The exact nature of the attack, whether it was a shelling by Russian forces, who invaded Ukraine 19 months ago, or a missile strike, remains unclear.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, currently attending a summit with European leaders in Spain, strongly condemned the Russian action, calling for an end to "Russian terror."

He emphasised the need for discussions with European leaders to bolster Ukraine's air defence, strengthen its military, and protect the nation from further acts of terror.