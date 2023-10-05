Prince William’s problems are ‘snowballing’ and he’s ‘utterly adrift’

Prince William’s lack of direction and seemingly adrift attitude has just been called into question.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims against the Prince and Princess of Wales.

She broke everything down in one of her most candid pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she touched upon the couple’s failed tour to the Caribbean, where they came face-to-face with slavery claims.

Ms Elser referenced it all and went as far as to say, “it was only 18 months ago that William and Kate ran headfirst into the long, dark history of not only Britain but the monarchy’s former links to the trans-Atlantic slave trade during their tour of the Caribbean.”

“What was meant to be a week of feel-good moments for the cameras with the occasional embarrassing video of them trying to dance to drums, instead revived the ghosts of the UK’s colonial past.”

At the time, “The Prince and Princess of Wales looked totally and utterly adrift as to how to manage the snowballing situation, then and now.”

“Therefore, let’s all agree, not only the Crown Inc. but also the prince and princess have serious ground to make up when it comes to race, equality and royalty.”

In reference to all of this Ms Elser said, “as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the couple was much more hamstrung as to how they ran their show but now that they are only one step away from the throne, they have the resources (cha-CHING!) and the latitude to do things how they want.”

She even went as far as to call the couple out and said, “however, why hasn’t that extended to their approach to diversity?”

“Even if King Charles has little interest in, at least outwardly, in coming good on Her late Majesty’s diversity tsar commitment, the Prince and Princess of Wales could just go about creating this role inside their Kensington Palace office.”