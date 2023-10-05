Kate Middleton sparks anger with 'bad optics' 

 
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Thursday, October 05, 2023

Kate Middleton seems to have made a wrong decision to appear with her two fingers wrapped in a fresh bandage while playing wheelchair rugby during a visit to Hull FC on a Rugby League Inclusivity Day.

It was for the second time in a month that the Princess of Wales was seen having her fingers bandaged.

Although the local media reported that she had the same two fingers bandaged that got injured while trampolining with her children last month, some people said in the presence of disabled players Kate's move had bad optics.

The local media reported that Prince William's wife used the visit to highlight the importance of the Disability Rugby League. 

Her critics, however, accused Kate of trying to get sympathy and making the event about herself.


