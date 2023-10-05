Rihanna strikes a pose in trendsetting athleisure wear: A sneak peek

Pop sensation Rihanna showcased her entrepreneurial prowess once again as she took to Instagram to promote her Savage X Fenty fashion line.



The 35-year-old artist featured in a striking green and black tracksuit in her latest Instagram post. The video reel, shot in a stairwell, captured the attention of her 152 million followers, with Rihanna captioning it 'savage x league,' accompanied by a flexing arm emoji.

She exuded her signature style, donning long, straight dark hair with lengthy bangs, while the sporty and sleek tracksuit featured a checkered jacquard design on the front of its button-up jacket and thick green stripes on the pants.



Adding a touch of glamour to the soccer-inspired ensemble, Rihanna accessorized with a chunky statement necklace and open-toe black heels.

This latest collection was first teased on the official Savage X Fenty Instagram page on September 20 and was greeted with excitement by fans.