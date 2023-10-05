Prince William 'kicking himself' as Kate Middleton chooses King George

Prince William is seemingly upset about Kate Middleton’s foreseeable absence from Earthshot Prize awards.

The Prince of Wales will struggle to attend the event without Kate, who has children duties to take care of.

BBC correspondent Jennie Bond reveals Kate would be busy preparing son George for preliminary exams for Eton and thus won’t be able to join her husband for the event.

She told OK! magazine: "I cheered out loud when I learned that Catherine had chosen to stay home with George. It’s absolutely the right decision. Official duties will come and go; children need their parents, and they grow up fast. There will be more Earthshot events and prizes. But this year, George has his own big event going on - exams.

"It is entirely right that his mum should be there to help him through them. I expect William is kicking himself that his schedule clashes with George's exams, but he will be wholly supportive of Catherine staying home to help their son,” she added.