Thursday, October 05, 2023
Prince William meets pioneering climate tech entrepreneurs

Prince William on Thursday visited the headquarters of Sustainable Ventures - Europe’s largest climate tech hub.

The Prince of Wales also met with the Earthshot Prize Finalist Ensotyres, and other innovative businesses who  come to the tech company to "collaborate, share ideas and scale up"

Sustainable Venture said in a statement, "It was an honour to welcome the Prince of Wales to our HQ today to meet with pioneering climate tech entrepreneurs and talk about their scaling journeys."

"The visit highlighted The Prince’s commitment to amplifying the impact of climate startups, the mission we were founded on 12 years ago, and which remains our driving force today."

"Showcasing innovative solutions and sharing the successes of our members was a great reminder that there is still room for a great deal of optimism in a world dominated by negative headlines."

Thank you to The Prince of Wales for visiting our space and for using his influence to spotlight sustainable innovations that can truly make a difference in the next decade."



