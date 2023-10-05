SZA gets brutally honest about Grammys: 'Thirsty, dark place'

SZA shares usual blunt view on the Grammys calling it the 'most weridest room ever'

SZA has some strong views regarding the Grammys, adding that the ceremony is a “thirsty, dark space."

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Kill Bill singer blasted the most prestigious music award show as “not normal."

Noting, "I hate that ** be acting like this ** is normal, and nobody talks about it at all.”

She continued, “The Grammy room is one of the weirdest rooms ever. There is so much wanting in there. Wanting to be noticed, wanting to be, like, acknowledged, to win, wanting to just be amongst ** in the room, wanting to feel valuable or validated.”

“All of us are in there striving for something. It means something, even though, like, this isn’t everything. But it’s kind of important that I’m here. It kind of matters,” the 33-year-old noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Grammy winner touched upon her past relationship with Drake.

“We were really young,” SZA continued. “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.”