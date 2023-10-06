Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack of self awareness' is branded 'funny'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a laughing stock at the latest episode of Piers Morgan’s show.



The former GMB host, who is runs ‘Uncensored,’ invited comedian Tom Dollion for this weeks instalment to talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking on Talk TV, Dillon told Piers Morgan: "I love them. They are my favourites. Reality television in America had kind of died down and they've brought it back

“It's very interesting to make a three-part documentary on Netflix about how bad things are while living in a castle. I find the lack of self-awareness there to be very fun. I mean they're very funny,” he added.

The comedian then mocked the couple: “I like them, I hope they don’t go away, I hope they keep doing this. I hope they keep behaving shamefully.”