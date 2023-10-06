 
Friday, October 06, 2023
Madonna's ride to revival - NYC streets witness the comeback

Madonna was spotted enjoying a bike ride after recovering from a nearly fatal infection just before her massive world tour.

The music sensation appeared relaxed and carefree while riding a bike around New York City on Wednesday.

Madonna was wearing a black hoodie from her own merchandise collection, pairing it with black shorts and leggings. The hitmaker covered her head with a baseball cap in a bid to possibly conceal her identity. She completed her look with black gloves and white trainers.

The songstress went make-up-free for her outing, giving her fans a rare glimpse into her filter-free face.

According to The Mirror, Madonna looked healthy, fresh-faced, and youthful during her outing. 

The Material Girl hitmaker was diagnosed with a life-threatening infection in June and had to stay in ICU for several days.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Madonna focused on her recovery at home in New York, surrounded by her children, Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

She was forced to postpone the tour dates of her Celebration World Tour that marked the four decades of her successful music career.

Madonna's world tour is scheduled to start on October 14 at O2 Arena in London. 

