Prince Harry to be 'left in the cold' amid Meghan Markle's grand US debut

Meghan Markle is focused on making her grand Hollywood comeback leaving Prince Harry “in the cold” by hiring a brand-new team.

While Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was busy with the Invictus Games, Meghan was planning her grand comeback, a source spilt to Us Weekly.

Speaking of the Suits alum‘s latest move, the source said, “[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention.”

“Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.” The insider added.

The source went onto share that Meghan wants whatever she does next “to be rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy,” for which she is in talks with both documentary directors and fashion houses.

“There isn’t anything locked in yet,” the source shared, adding, “but the most promising [thing] for everyone seems to be Meghan and Harry highlighting important issues through docuseries and bringing attention and fundraising.”

In a report published by In Touch Weekly, an insider alleged that Meghan has decided to prioritize herself and distance herself from husband Prince Harry, leaving him completely “isolated.”

