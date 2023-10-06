Holly Willoughby is battling a kidnapping plot: 'Receives sinister messages'

Holly Willoughby has just come to know of a harrowing kidnapping event that was planned against her before she was due to appear on This Morning.

For those unversed, Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson were asked to step in for the morning show host at the time.

Revelations about this have been brought to light by an inside source close to the host.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the attempted kidnapper in question lives in Harlow, Essex, and was taken into police custody just yesterday.

The source in question even revealed, “There were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her.”

Currently, the police are taking this as a ‘credible conspiracy’ in light of the fact that there were ‘serious threats’ to Willoughby.

At the moment, Willoughby is known to be ‘incredibly distraught’ over the news and even an Essex police spokesperson said, “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.”

“The arrest was made on Wednesday 4 October” and “he is currently in custody.”