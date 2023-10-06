 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby is battling a kidnapping plot: 'Receives sinister messages'

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Holly Willoughby is battling a kidnapping plot: Receives sinister messages
Holly Willoughby is battling a kidnapping plot: 'Receives sinister messages'

Holly Willoughby has just come to know of a harrowing kidnapping event that was planned against her before she was due to appear on This Morning.

For those unversed, Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson were asked to step in for the morning show host at the time.

Revelations about this have been brought to light by an inside source close to the host.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the attempted kidnapper in question lives in Harlow, Essex, and was taken into police custody just yesterday.

The source in question even revealed, “There were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her.”

Currently, the police are taking this as a ‘credible conspiracy’ in light of the fact that there were ‘serious threats’ to Willoughby.

At the moment, Willoughby is known to be ‘incredibly distraught’ over the news and even an Essex police spokesperson said, “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.”

“The arrest was made on Wednesday 4 October” and “he is currently in custody.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed video

Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed
Tom Brady gets candid on dealing with ‘a lot of drama’ amid Irina Shayk romance

Tom Brady gets candid on dealing with ‘a lot of drama’ amid Irina Shayk romance
Drake's '8AM in Charlotte' unveils 21 Savage's green card status video

Drake's '8AM in Charlotte' unveils 21 Savage's green card status
Meghan Markle advised over political ambitions video

Meghan Markle advised over political ambitions
Hugh Jackman's tell-all memoir to shatter silence on divorce

Hugh Jackman's tell-all memoir to shatter silence on divorce
Prince Harry to be 'left in the cold' amid Meghan Markle's grand US debut

Prince Harry to be 'left in the cold' amid Meghan Markle's grand US debut
Caitlyn Jenner sets the record straight on relationship with Kris

Caitlyn Jenner sets the record straight on relationship with Kris
Kate Middleton: ‘The Princess of Wheels?’

Kate Middleton: ‘The Princess of Wheels?’
Brad Pitt rips Angelina Jolie for ‘manipulating’ public with her ‘usual tactics’ in fresh attack

Brad Pitt rips Angelina Jolie for ‘manipulating’ public with her ‘usual tactics’ in fresh attack
Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spills beans on live-in relationship

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spills beans on live-in relationship
Adele, Rich Paul act as ‘husband & wife’ without tying the knot: Insider

Adele, Rich Paul act as ‘husband & wife’ without tying the knot: Insider

Britney Spears remains absent amid father Jamie Spears' severe illness

Britney Spears remains absent amid father Jamie Spears' severe illness