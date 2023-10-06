Meghan Markle gets warning to stay away from politics: ‘No credibility’

File Footage

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been warned of staying away from US politics as she has no “credibility” despite her association with the Royal family.



Discussing Meghan Markle’s latest ambition to turn a politician, an expert said the Duchess should refrain from making the switch referring to her bad reputation in the country since Megxit.

In a conversation with Express.co.uk, a Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research at Royal Holloway, University of London, "I don't think she has built enough of a trajectory to be taken seriously enough as a person.”

"She has always expressed strong opinions and more recently she has lobbied for parental leave and vaccine equity, but I'm not aware of anything else she has done that is a sign of her intention towards politics,” Pauline Maclaran added.

"I don't think she has built enough credibility yet," the expert claimed of Meghan Markle.