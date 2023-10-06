 
Friday, October 06, 2023
Meghan, Harry given tough choice as they gear up to enter ‘rough’ world of politics

Meghan, Harry given tough choice as they gear up to enter 'rough' world of politics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been given a tough choice between using their Royal titles or ditch their association with the Royal family for their future ambitions.

Speaking of their alleged plans, royal correspondent Richard Palmer claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not have the guts to enter the world of politics, 

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Daily Express's Royal Round-Up, Palmer shared how the decision of Meghan and Harry to become a politician is bad for them.

Meghan and Harry’s history and their publics attacks on the Royal family could make it difficult for them to make a name in the politics, Palmer said.

"I said on social media, a quick tweet, that I've always found it difficult to believe partly because she and [Prince] Harry have proved to be so thin-skinned in handling the scrutiny [and] criticism that goes with being a member of the Royal Family,” the expert said.

"I'm just not sure whether the rough and tumble world of politics is for either of them," the source added.

However, the expert said it is "difficult" to believe that the speculatioms, adding that if Meghan has to become a politician, she should "ditch" her royal association and not use her royal title.

