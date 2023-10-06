 
Friday, October 06, 2023
Meghan Markle gets bitter advice for Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation

Meghan Markle gets bitter advice for Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received a bitter advice for the reconciliation between her husband Prince Harry and King Charles.

A royal commentator has claimed that Archie and Lilibet doting mother is standing in the way of Harry’s reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William, adding that the California-based royal couple’s rift with the monarch and other members of the Firm is deep.

“If [Meghan] can’t move forward and apologise and see her wrongs, the relationship that Charles wants with his son will never happen…and that’s very sad,” PDina, a YouTuber and royal commentator has said.

In an interview with US Weekly, she said, “I don’t think the King can move forward with the relationship with Harry and Meghan together. I think Harry will always be welcomed, he is loved by his father but there is clearly a problem with [Meghan] who I think has caused a divide within this family.”

Commenting on it, a royal fan said, “Meghan will never apologize. She feels she’s the victim in all this drama.”

