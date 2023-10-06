Meghan Markle gets bitter advice for Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received a bitter advice for the reconciliation between her husband Prince Harry and King Charles.



A royal commentator has claimed that Archie and Lilibet doting mother is standing in the way of Harry’s reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William, adding that the California-based royal couple’s rift with the monarch and other members of the Firm is deep.

“If [Meghan] can’t move forward and apologise and see her wrongs, the relationship that Charles wants with his son will never happen…and that’s very sad,” PDina, a YouTuber and royal commentator has said.

In an interview with US Weekly, she said, “I don’t think the King can move forward with the relationship with Harry and Meghan together. I think Harry will always be welcomed, he is loved by his father but there is clearly a problem with [Meghan] who I think has caused a divide within this family.”

Commenting on it, a royal fan said, “Meghan will never apologize. She feels she’s the victim in all this drama.”

