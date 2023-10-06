 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew has ‘taken’ his punishment and Prince Harry’s next

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been receiving the short end of the stick when it comes to his relationship with King Charles.

Admissions and comparisons about this have been issued by royal columnist Tom Sykes.

he started the converastion off by referencing a close pal of Prince Andrew.

According to this friend, King Charles reportedly gives his brother Prince Andrew preferential treatment in comparison to Prince Harry.

The insider started the converastion off by posing a question and referencing the claims that Prince Harry is treated worse than Prince Andrew.

“If you were Charles, would you rather have a problem that looks like Harry and Meghan or a problem that looks like Andrew?” the source asked.

“Andrew has taken his punishment, withdrawn from public life and done whatever has been asked of him,” at the end of the day.

“He knows he has damaged the monarchy. So have Harry and Meghan.”

But between them “The difference is [Andrew] deeply regrets it and it was not intentional, whereas Harry and Meghan deliberately set out to cause as much damage to Charles and Camilla as they could to sell books and TV shows.”

“That’s an entirely different matter,” the source also added near the end of their chat.

Mainly because they believe “Disloyalty is far and away the No. 1 crime in that family.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift film likely to bring in $120 million in opening weekend

Taylor Swift film likely to bring in $120 million in opening weekend
Prince William, Kate Middleton are ‘apprentices’ in royal family? video

Prince William, Kate Middleton are ‘apprentices’ in royal family?
Prince Andrew ‘suits’ King Charles better video

Prince Andrew ‘suits’ King Charles better
Queen Elizabeth's 'suspicions' over Kate Middleton exposed in bombshell diary

Queen Elizabeth's 'suspicions' over Kate Middleton exposed in bombshell diary
King Charles, Camilla ‘shocked’, ‘profoundly saddened’ over Venice bus crash

King Charles, Camilla ‘shocked’, ‘profoundly saddened’ over Venice bus crash
Chris Hemsworth scales back on bodybuilding due to high risk of Alzheimer's

Chris Hemsworth scales back on bodybuilding due to high risk of Alzheimer's
Meghan Markle gets warning to stay away from politics: ‘No credibility’ video

Meghan Markle gets warning to stay away from politics: ‘No credibility’
Meghan Markle gets bitter advice for Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation video

Meghan Markle gets bitter advice for Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation
Top 5 must watch romantic k dramas on Netflix for beginners

Top 5 must watch romantic k dramas on Netflix for beginners

Selena Gomez recalls criticism on weight gain: 'I was embarrassed'

Selena Gomez recalls criticism on weight gain: 'I was embarrassed'
Queen Elizabeth personal diaries threaten to expose Royal family secrets

Queen Elizabeth personal diaries threaten to expose Royal family secrets
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton’s latest decision about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video

Royal fans react to Kate Middleton’s latest decision about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry