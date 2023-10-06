Prince Andrew has ‘taken’ his punishment and Prince Harry’s next

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been receiving the short end of the stick when it comes to his relationship with King Charles.



Admissions and comparisons about this have been issued by royal columnist Tom Sykes.

he started the converastion off by referencing a close pal of Prince Andrew.

According to this friend, King Charles reportedly gives his brother Prince Andrew preferential treatment in comparison to Prince Harry.

The insider started the converastion off by posing a question and referencing the claims that Prince Harry is treated worse than Prince Andrew.

“If you were Charles, would you rather have a problem that looks like Harry and Meghan or a problem that looks like Andrew?” the source asked.

“Andrew has taken his punishment, withdrawn from public life and done whatever has been asked of him,” at the end of the day.

“He knows he has damaged the monarchy. So have Harry and Meghan.”

But between them “The difference is [Andrew] deeply regrets it and it was not intentional, whereas Harry and Meghan deliberately set out to cause as much damage to Charles and Camilla as they could to sell books and TV shows.”

“That’s an entirely different matter,” the source also added near the end of their chat.

Mainly because they believe “Disloyalty is far and away the No. 1 crime in that family.”