Prince Andrew ‘suits’ King Charles better

File Footage

King Charles’ decision to keep Prince Andrew involved in The Palace has just been referenced by close friends and pals.



These details have been brought to light by a family friend of King Charles.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, “The extent to which the king has publicly made it clear Andrew is still part of the family has caught some people by surprise.”

“But ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems,” the pal also said.

Before concluding the friend also admitted, “Hopefully that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan.”

Even a former staffer that served Buckingham Palace for years stepped forward to address the decision and branded it “nothing more than a strategic move.”

According to the outlet, the former staffer went as far as to say, “It’s the oldest question in politics: would you rather have the troublemakers inside the tent pissing out or outside the tent pissing in?”

“Harry is very much outside the tent pi***** in and it’s a problem” whereas “Andrew is inside the tent pissing out, and that suits Charles better.”