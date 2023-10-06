Prince William, Kate Middleton are ‘apprentices’ in royal family?

Prince William will "shakes things up" when he becomes a king, a former royal butler Paul Burrell has claimed.



Speaking about the future of the British monarchy, Paul also said King Charles and Queen Camilla are going to rely on the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton more and more as time goes by.

"I think they will be introduced to more public engagements, representing the King and Queen on more overseas tours", Paul Burrell said.

He went on to say, "Over the years we will see them (Kate and William) become more high profile and doing more when the King and Queen don’t want to.”

Burrell, who was Princess Diana’s butler for 10 years until her death in 1997, further said, "It’s a natural progression, it’s a learning curve for William and Kate to get a hold of the reins of monarchy before they become King and Queen.”

Kate and William are ‘apprentices’ in the firm who need to learn how to handle this when it comes their way, he explained.