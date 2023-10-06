Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori can’t speak out of turn

Kanye West reportedly has a strict series of rules and regulations that Bianca Censori is forced to follow, when out and about with Kanye West.

Revelations into the inner dynamic of their relationship has been shared by an inside source close to The Daily Mail.

This insider started the entire converastion of by saying that Bianca Censori is made to ‘obey’ what is told to her.

The insider even started off by saying, “Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca.”

The most important out of all them includes “never speak and wear what he wants her to wear.”

All of these insight shave come shortly after it was reported that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are under investigation by the Italian police for their allegedly crude behavior in a water taxi, and on the streets.