Kanye West's made sure Bianca Censori has ‘no mind’ of her own

Kanye West has made sure Bianca Censori has ‘no mind’ of her own

Kanye West has reportedly made Bianca Censori take on a role of his design and has even left her with ‘no mind of her own’ allegedly.

These claims and accusatory remarks have been issued by an inside source.

This inside source in question broke all of this down to The Daily Mail.

They started by saying that Bianca Censori no longer has a “mind of her own anymore” and is simply a person that “obeys” all that she has been asked to.

The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye is also allegedly ‘convinced’ he and Bianca have ‘royal’ status together.

Before signing off the same source also went as far as to add, “She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal.”