Sophie Turner ready to ‘shatter’ Joe Jonas' ‘squeaky-clean’ rep in divorce battle

file footage





Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce proceedings are soon to get contentious, as per new report.

As Joe filed for divorce on September 1, a slew of insider accounts followed that painted the Game of Thrones star as a party-loving and negligent mom to their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

Now, an insider claims that Sophie, who thinks that “Joe underestimated her,” is ready to clap back at Joe after his alleged campaign to blame the divorce on her love of partying.

The insider, who spilled the beans to The National Esquire, also revealed that "Sophie knows how desperate Joe is to preserve his squeaky-clean rep, but she can shatter it.”

Since the divorce filing, various reports have emerged which revealed the alleged reasons behind the divorce. Some blamed Sophie for negligence, while others said that the actress was “pressured” by Joe to attend events as she “struggled” with postpartum depression after the birth of their youngest daughter.

The 27-year-old actress then accused the Jonas Brothers alum of keeping her daughters’ passports from her, to keep them from travelling to the U.K. in doing so, she invoked the International Hague Convention Treaty laws.

In the latest development, the two estranged spouses agreed to a mediation to solve their custody battle. The process was scheduled as a four day discussion, and began on October 4 at the New York City legal office in Manhattan.